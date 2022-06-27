8PAY Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $493,936.90 and approximately $88,247.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.