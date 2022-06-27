Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

