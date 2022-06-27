Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $385.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average is $328.94. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

