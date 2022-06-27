Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT Raised to €36.40 at Societe Generale

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €35.50 ($37.37) to €36.40 ($38.32) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accor from €37.50 ($39.47) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

