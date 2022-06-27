Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.24. 1,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 488,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,565 shares of company stock worth $1,469,214 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

