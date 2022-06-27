Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,014 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.53. 22,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

