Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy accounts for about 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.25.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,764. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

