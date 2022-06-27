Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $85,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

PSTG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $27.13. 20,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,970. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

