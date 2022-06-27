Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 618,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,025,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.