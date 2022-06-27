Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.20 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,473 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 8,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,839. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.