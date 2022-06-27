Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 934 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 107,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,869. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $461,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

