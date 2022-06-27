Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.32. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,248. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

