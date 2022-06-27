Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,788 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.