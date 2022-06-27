Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 293 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $18,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

