Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 309 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $223,943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 186,816 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 244,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,917. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

