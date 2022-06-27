Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT Lowered to $1.50 at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.