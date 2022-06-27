Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
