Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 34.30 at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. 63,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,401. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

