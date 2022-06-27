Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $52.59 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00009233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.59 million and $866,354.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005330 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,841 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

