AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Down to $34.89

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $34.07. AdvanSix shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $980.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

