Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises approximately 4.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.