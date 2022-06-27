Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $26.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTI opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

