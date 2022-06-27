Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.58) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($2.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.79) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of AF opened at €1.19 ($1.25) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.62.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

