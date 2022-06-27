Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

AFLYY stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 49.65%.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

