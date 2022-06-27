Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102,352 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Air Lease worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

