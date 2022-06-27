Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

