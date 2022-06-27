Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.53. 22,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.