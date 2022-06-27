Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. 316,973 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26.

