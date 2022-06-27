Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

