Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,019 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,163. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

