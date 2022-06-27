Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.70. Allbirds shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 29,518 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRD. Cowen lowered their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

