Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $56,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

