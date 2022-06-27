Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,036. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

