Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $55.73

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.73, but opened at $53.83. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -287.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $119,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

