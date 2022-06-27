Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lessened by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.07. 10,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.