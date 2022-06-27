Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of AEE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

