American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

AXP traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $145.73. 22,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,221. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

