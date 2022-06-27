Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 6,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 694,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.