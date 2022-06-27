Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 6,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 694,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

