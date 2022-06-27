AmonD Market Capitalization Hits $817,391.83 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. AmonD has a total market cap of $817,391.83 and approximately $1,728.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

