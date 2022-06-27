Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$3.52

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders bought a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 in the last 90 days.

CEU stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$579.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

