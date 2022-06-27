Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$3.52

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders bought a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 in the last 90 days.

CEU stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$579.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.