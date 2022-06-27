Analyzing Zentek (ZTEK) and The Competition

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zentek to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zentek alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek Competitors 233 1048 1445 28 2.46

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Zentek’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zentek and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A -$2.93 million -23.50 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.87 million 28.66

Zentek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s peers have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.83% 4.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zentek peers beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.