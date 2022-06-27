Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 252.42% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $10.98.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
