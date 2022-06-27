Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.