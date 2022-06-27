argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $368.87

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $368.87 and last traded at $368.87, with a volume of 889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.67.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

