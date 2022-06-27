Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 27th

Arogo Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 27th. Arogo Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

