Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.63) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.00) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.37) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.84) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €7.30 ($7.68) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €3.61 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.03. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.30 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of €7.02 ($7.39). The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

