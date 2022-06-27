Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOTVF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AOTVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

