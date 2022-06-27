Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Downgraded by CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.30. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TSE AOT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,468. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$191.68 million and a PE ratio of -23.16.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

