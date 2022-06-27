Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.