Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.83 ($0.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.99). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($608.77). Insiders purchased 1,138 shares of company stock valued at $79,658 over the last three months.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

